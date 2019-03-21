EU offers 22 May Brexit deadline

The European Union 27 leaders, gathering for a Summit in Brussels offered an extension of Brexit deadline to 22 May, the day before the European election voting starts in member-states (23-26 May).

EU offers #Brexit delay until May 22 – draft statement https://t.co/YCBHbUTd5i — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) March 21, 2019

However the deadline extension is not unconditional, EU27 Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said at arrival to the European Council. A short Brexit delay “should be conditional on a positive vote next week in the House of Commons“.

#EUO @MichelBarnier underlined that short extension for #Brexit deadline is not a problem, but it should be “conditional”. pic.twitter.com/MTsIzUJAjI — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 21, 2019

“We have done our best, now the solution is in London,” Barnier said.