The EU27 has offered to the UK a number of options to resolve Brexit crisis, including revoking article 50, long extension in case of no-deal votes next week, or disorderly departure.

EU27 responds to UK requests in a positive spirit and:

👉 agrees to Art. 50 extension until 22 May if Withdrawal Agreement approved next week

👉 if not agreed next week then extension until 12 April

👉 approves ‘Strasbourg Agreement’

👉 continues no-deal preparations — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 21, 2019

In case next week the Westminster rejects the deal the third time, the EU offers an extension to 12 April to give the UK space to produce another plan, choosing between possibilities put forward today.

