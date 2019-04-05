Greece faces migrant unrest at borders
Greece urged crowds of illegal migrants who have gathered in the fields along the country’s northern border to return to their initial settlements, otherwise they could face sanctions. (Photo above: illustration).
Migrants equipped with smartphones started to arrive at a field next to a camp of Diavata near the border with Northern Macedonia on April 4.
By April 5 morning there were more than 100 tents pitched in the field, presumably provoked by spread via social media information of plans for an organized movement to cross Greece’s northwest land border with Albania in early April. There were children seen among migrants, who showed up next to the border.
In Athens, a group of some dozens of migrants squatted on the tracks of the capital’s main railway station shouting “Germany!” and “Open the borders.” Several more were at the station under heavy police presence.
Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas appealed to the migrants at the border to return to the accommodation centers.
“It’s a lie that the borders will open,” he told Greek state television ERT. “In international treaties, there are obligations but there are also sanctions”.
Mr.Vitsas expressed hope that those who came to the border upon their own initiative would leave by night, without any risking further escalation.
Social media has already reported clashes between marching migrants and Greece police.