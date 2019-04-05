Greece faces migrant unrest at borders

Greece urged crowds of illegal migrants who have gathered in the fields along the country’s northern border to return to their initial settlements, otherwise they could face sanctions. (Photo above: illustration).

500 Migrants gathering in northern Greece for Balkan crossing – Migrants are gathering near Thessaloniki, planning a long trek through the Balkans to seek asylum in Europe – Migrants said they were responding to an anonymous call on social media to gather & attempt crossing pic.twitter.com/J1QeFkbRBM — Intelligence Fusion – Europe (@IF_europe) April 5, 2019

Migrants equipped with smartphones started to arrive at a field next to a camp of Diavata near the border with Northern Macedonia on April 4.

By April 5 morning there were more than 100 tents pitched in the field, presumably provoked by spread via social media information of plans for an organized movement to cross Greece’s northwest land border with Albania in early April. There were children seen among migrants, who showed up next to the border.

In Athens, a group of some dozens of migrants squatted on the tracks of the capital’s main railway station shouting “Germany!” and “Open the borders.” Several more were at the station under heavy police presence.

#IEWorld | Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants, mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, are stuck in Greece from when Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016. That route was the main passage way to northern Europe.https://t.co/Z7HPeZANkl — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 5, 2019

Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas appealed to the migrants at the border to return to the accommodation centers.

“It’s a lie that the borders will open,” he told Greek state television ERT. “In international treaties, there are obligations but there are also sanctions”.

Some #refugeesGr payed 70€ for a plane ticket to Thessaloniki.

I hope the individual/NGO that started this, feels happy now…

The refugees will go back to their camps with less money in their pockets…#Diavata #Greece https://t.co/vqM73jYowI — Liana Spyropoulou (@LSpyropoulou) April 5, 2019

Mr.Vitsas expressed hope that those who came to the border upon their own initiative would leave by night, without any risking further escalation.

Social media has already reported clashes between marching migrants and Greece police.