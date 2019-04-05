May asks for further Brexit delay

British Prime minister Theresa May asked for further delay of Brexit deadline to June 30, meaning the EU is facing a dilemma of the admittance of the UK in participation in the upcoming European elections (end May 2019). The prolongation beyond April 11 also indicates that Britons will imperatively participate in the European elections as the EU Treaty stipulates.

The European politicians have already expressed concerns about further delay negatives effects, which could lead to “hijacking” of the elections by Brexit crisis, creating a protracted situation of instability. An extension beyond delay, given already, could be granted on condition of endorsement of the Brexit deal only, previously the EU executives underlined. They have been cultivating an opinion within the EU institution, that any further delay without a clear purpose and schedule is not conducive to European agenda, blocking many significant developments within the EU27.

UK PM May asks EU for Brexit delay until June 30 https://t.co/Wd5dctCblr pic.twitter.com/oBLODadABf — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 5, 2019