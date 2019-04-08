Lega challenges EU

Nationalist, Eurosceptic parties plan to join forces following next month’s European Union parliamentary elections (#EUElections2019), attempting to create a new alliance to challenge the EU traditional politicize mindset.

Orgoglioso della prima conferenza internazionale organizzata oggi a Milano, per un’alleanza che parla di futuro, per riportare al centro il lavoro, la famiglia, la sicurezza, la tutela dell’ambiente.

Con l’obiettivo di riportare i Popoli al governo.#europadelbuonsenso pic.twitter.com/D2kN9xhKPQ — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) April 8, 2019

The move shows growing confidence among sovereignist parties that for the first time since the EU was formed 60 years ago they can win enough seats in European parliament to put forward their agenda.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (#AfD) is banding together with Italy's #Lega to forge a new coalition of populist parties in the European Parliament.https://t.co/o6awjymunF — DW Politics (@dw_politics) April 8, 2019

“We want to reform the European Union and the European parliament, without destroying them. We want to bring radical change,” said Joerg Meuthen, the chairman of the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany party (AfD).

Mr.Meuthen said to reporters the EU parliamentary bloc would be called the European Alliance for People and Nations. It will initially involve at least 10 parties drawn from the three groups that currently house various nationalist forces.

The event was organized by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the right-wing League.

“We can propose a new Europe because we have never governed (in Brussels),” Salvini said. “Our goal is to be decisive, to nominate new commissioners in the new commission,” he added, referring to the powerful institution that shapes EU policy-making.

However, it was not immediately clear if two of Europe’s biggest national conservative forces — Poland’s governing Law and Justice party (PiS) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party — would be interested to join the group.