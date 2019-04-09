EU “believes” in partnership with China

EU-China Summit took place the 21st time on 9 April in Brussels, providing a forum for engagement at the highest level and for advancing the relationship as regards the bilateral and multilateral agendas.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk represented the European Union at the Summit. The People’s Republic of China was represented by Premier Li Keqiang.

“In today’s world, our partnership is more important than ever before. We share the same belief that working together makes the world a stronger, safer and more prosperous place”, said President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“As good friends, we can also be honest with each other when we need to be or when progress is slower than we would like. This honesty and a strong determination to face our challenges together have allowed us to make real progress, reflected in today’s Joint Statement. But we can do a lot better. We need to find a better balance and level of reciprocity. Europe wants to trade more and invest more in China but we need rules that allow us to do so. We want to work with China, because we believe in the potential of our partnership.”

The European Union and China have agreed a Joint Summit Statement, which is available online, along wth the full remarks of President Juncker at the press conference following the Summit.

Significant progress has been made on a number of key issues, as highlighted:

Preserving the international rules-based trade system with the World Trade Organisation at its core and strengthening international rules on industrial subsidies ;

with the World Trade Organisation at its core and strengthening international rules on ; Enhancing bilateral trade and investment , including through removing key market access barriers, and moving to conclude negotiations on an Investment Agreement and an agreement on Geographical Indications ;

, including through removing key barriers, and moving to conclude negotiations on an and an agreement on ; Tackling global and regional challenges together, including foreign policy priorities, climate change and cyber activity.https://twitter.com/EU_Eurostat/status/1115497594472542209