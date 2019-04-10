EU to grant May conditional Brexit extension
European Union will grant Prime Minister Theresa May a second delay to Brexit deadline at an emergency summit on April 10, but the are many indications that the leaders will impose the conditions.
Before the Summit PM May visited Berlin and Paris on the eve of the summit to agree with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron to allow her to put off the departure from April 12 to June 30, a day before the constitution of the new European Parliament.
May had requested the EU to shift the deadline to June 30 but the EU Brussels a has an intention of a conditional extension to end of the year or even for one year to end March 2020. The question is if the UK government will be in the position to accept the conditions imposed with the deadline shift.