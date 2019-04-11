Equador surrenders Assange

Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange (47), who exposed American war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been arrested in spite of the laws on refugee Convention, obstructed by British government, preventing him to travel to Equador, where he was granted asylum. Assange has spent sever years in Equador Embassy in London, in an attempt to avoid extradition to the United States, where he could be subjected to torture, and death penalty.

UK Metropolitan police confirm Assange has been arrested in relation to a US warrant. Assange lawyers confirm it concerns an alleged conspiracy with Chelsea Manning in relation to 2010 publications. https://t.co/oUZJT3XS3c — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

Today the police said Assange was detained “on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates‘ Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court”.

District Judge Michael Snow said Mr Assange‘s behaviour was “the behaviour of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interest“. Finding him guilty, the Judge sent Assange to Southwark Crown Court for sentencing. The Wikileaks publisher also faces extradition on the US charges and will appear in court via video link on 2 May on that matter.

At present there is no official confirmation if Swedish prosecution Service is intended to re-open an investigation into a sexual assault allegations.

In 2011, a British court ruled that Assange should be extradited to Sweden. His lawyers fought the decision fearing he would end up being extradited further to the US to face espionage charges in connection with to the top-secret information he had published via WikiLeaks.

This is a big day, especially for those of us in the @StateDept family when this all went down several years ago. Justice is served. Hopefully he’ll be extradited to the US to answer for his crimes. #Assangearrest https://t.co/pi94dibOnW — Mark Freedman (@MWFreedman) April 11, 2019

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Assange‘s arrest was carried out in connection with a federal charge of “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to classified US government computer“.

Important background for journalists covering the arrest of Julian #Assange by Ecuador: the United Nations formally ruled his detention to be arbitrary, a violation of human rights. They have repeatedly issued statements calling for him to walk free–including very recently. pic.twitter.com/fr12rYdWUF — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 11, 2019

Reportedly the charges relates to Assange‘s alleged role in one of the “largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States“.

The indictment alleges that in March 2010 Assange engaged in “a conspiracy with Chelsea Manning” to assist the former US army intelligence analyst in “cracking a password” stored at the US Department of Defense computers connected with a government network used for classified documents and communications.