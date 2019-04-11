Equador surrenders Assange
Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange (47), who exposed American war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been arrested in spite of the laws on refugee Convention, obstructed by British government, preventing him to travel to Equador, where he was granted asylum. Assange has spent sever years in Equador Embassy in London, in an attempt to avoid extradition to the United States, where he could be subjected to torture, and death penalty.
Today the police said Assange was detained “on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates‘ Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court”.
District Judge Michael Snow said Mr Assange‘s behaviour was “the behaviour of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interest“. Finding him guilty, the Judge sent Assange to Southwark Crown Court for sentencing. The Wikileaks publisher also faces extradition on the US charges and will appear in court via video link on 2 May on that matter.
At present there is no official confirmation if Swedish prosecution Service is intended to re-open an investigation into a sexual assault allegations.
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1116299856413282304
In 2011, a British court ruled that Assange should be extradited to Sweden. His lawyers fought the decision fearing he would end up being extradited further to the US to face espionage charges in connection with to the top-secret information he had published via WikiLeaks.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Assange‘s arrest was carried out in connection with a federal charge of “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to classified US government computer“.
Reportedly the charges relates to Assange‘s alleged role in one of the “largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States“.
The indictment alleges that in March 2010 Assange engaged in “a conspiracy with Chelsea Manning” to assist the former US army intelligence analyst in “cracking a password” stored at the US Department of Defense computers connected with a government network used for classified documents and communications.