Ukraine Ambassador’s car incident
London Metropolitan police opened fire outside Ukraine‘s embassy in London on April 13 after a vehicle repeatedly rammed into the ambassador’s parked car. The attacked vehicle was empty, the assailant was arrested at the scene. (Image: illustration).
In a statement the Embassy of Ukraine informed the ambassador’s vehicle was parked in front of its building in Holland Park, west London, when it was rammed. London Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement that a 40-year-old man had been arrested.
“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the Ambassador’s car again,” the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement. “In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle. The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station.”