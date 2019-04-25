Ukraine language law against minorities

Ukrainian parliament – Verkhovna Rada – adopted the law “Providing the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the official one,” which discriminates all the other languages in the country. This decision was backed by 278 MPs.

Expect another round of Hungarian-Ukrainian diplomatic tensions as Ukraine’s parliament adopts a new, restrictive & nationalistic language law. It is primarily aimed against Russian speakers, but collateral damage is done to 150K ethnic Hungarians as well. https://t.co/ldRZfdkTtc — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) April 25, 2019

Ukraine’s neighbors have a right to criticize a new Ukrainian law banning schools from teaching in minority languages beyond primary school level, the Venice Commission concluded.

“The Ukrainian language is a symbol of our people, our state and our nation,” Poroshenko wrote. “It is another important step on the way toward our intellectual independence,“ Poroshenko wrote.

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on Ukrainian as the only official language: https://t.co/MmUyFROlyu pic.twitter.com/HPErqPTNhl — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 25, 2019

Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko wrote on Facebook after the announcement of the voting results, calling today’s decision a historic one, comparing it to the reconstruction of the Ukrainian army and the reception of independence of Ukrainian Orthodox Church from Moscow.

“Today was a truly historic event. 278 Parliamentarians adopted the law “on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a government”. Thanks to the people’s Deputies for the very important law for Ukraine, for a clear state-owned position!” the President wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

#UPDATE Ukraine's parliament has passed a law enforcing the use of the Ukrainian language in official settings, a move likely to rile Russian-speaking areas of the country and Moscow. https://t.co/nH9LZBtvMG — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 25, 2019

As of 2015, Ukraine had 621 schools that taught in Russian, 78 in Romanian, 68 in Hungarian and five in Polish, according to education ministry data. According to different polls Russian is the native language of 30% of Ukraine‘s population.

Previously in December 2017 a leading European rights watchdog – the Venice Commission said “…The strong domestic and international criticism drawn especially by the provisions reducing the scope of education in minority languages seems justified,”

