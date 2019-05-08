Amanda Knox revisits Italy

Amanda #Knox (31) will return to Italy next month first time since being definitively cleared four years ago of brutal killing of her flat mate Meredith Kercher. The American citizen has agreed to take floor at criminal justice conference in Modena taking place June 13-15.

“The Italy Innocence Project didn’t yet exist when I was wrongly convicted in Perugia,” #Knox wrote in her Twitter micro blog, @amandaknox, referring to an NGO that is designed to assist the victims of miscarriages of justice. “I’m honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time”.

During her stay in Perugia Knox was accused of murdering her flat-mate British exchange student Meredith Kercher, the crime (November 1, 2007) committed in a violent assault presumably together with her Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and a local acquaintance Cote d’Ivoire immigrant Rudi Guede.

All of them were arrested five days later and convicted by a court of first instance, but this conviction was subsequently overturned. The appeal sentence was then examined by the Italy‘s Supreme Court, which ordered a new trial on appeal leading to their second conviction in 2014. Knox and Sollecito were eventually acquitted definitively by the Supreme Court the following year. However Ivorian, Rudy Guede, convicted of the brutal murder in a separate fast-track trial is serving a 16-year sentence.

After her liberation and return to the U.S. Knox became an author, an activist, and a journalist. With her memoir of the Meredith Kercher murder case Waiting to Be Heard as best seller, participation in TV shows, and the related activities, she gained a considerable fortune, estimated $15 million, and continuing to grow, while the murder mysteries still haunt public imagination.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Italy to pay compensation to Knox for violating her rights in the hours after her arrest in Perugia (January 24, 2019), and subsequently Italy was ordered to pay #Knox €18,400 for not providing her with either a lawyer or a professional legal interpreter when she was first held in custody.

