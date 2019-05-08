UK-Republic of Ireland freedom of movement

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland concluded a deal to ensure their citizens will retain the right to live and work in each other’s countries after Britain exits from the EU.

The agreement secures the continuation of the Common Travel Area (CTA) that has been in place since 1922, when 26 of Ireland’s 32 counties left the United Kingdom to form an independent state.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed May 8, free movement of people between Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and mutual access for citizens to social security, health and education will continue to function after Brexit.

