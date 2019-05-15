Cannes festival contaminated by politics

The Cannes festival 2019 demonstrates a further shift of the VII Art into politics, being used as a tool to shape political preferences of the spectators, abandoning even formal frame of neutrality, and preoccupation with artistic creations.

The jury for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival may be one of its most diverse, but only 4 of 21 featured films were directed by women #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/XOFP4YQhkP — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 14, 2019

At the press conference introducing this year’s festival jury, its president Alejandro González Iñárritu, ceased an opportunity to criticize President Trump, and another jury member Alice Rohrwacher denounced film industry for failing to meet gender equality standards, and promote female film-makers. Subsequently, the times of art uniting people are gone, contaminating the festival with toxic emanation of political struggle. From universal language of images, the film industry has openly transformed itself into a tool for political use, promoting agenda of specific groups of interest.

Le 72e Festival de Cannes est déclaré ouvert ✨

L’intégralité de la Cérémonie d’ouverture de #Cannes2019 présentée par Edouard Baer est disponible en replay : https://t.co/rtDdjbJRSj pic.twitter.com/dXOWyr5HuC — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 14, 2019

The first Mexican-born president of the Cannes jury, Iñárritu, expressed concern at rise of populism, including Trump’s ascendance to power, and added that his presence at the festival served as a repudiation for the US president’s anti-immigration policies.

According to Alice Rohrwacher to be a woman-film director is similar to “survival a “shipwreck”. However, in spite of being plagued with so many political concerns, the 72nd Cannes film festival gets underway with movies presentations.

