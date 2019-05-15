May attempts to get Brexit deal before summer break

In June British Prime Minister Theresa May will undertake one more effort to receive the endorsement for her Brexit deal from the Westminster before the summer break, setting a new deadline for her exit from the EU plan and a potential timetable for her own departure.

Brexit-supporting Conservative faction will vote against May's deal – lawmaker https://t.co/xtS6GAk2hf pic.twitter.com/8asbrFTGxU — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 15, 2019

Brexit had been due to take place on March 29, but May government was unable to get her departure deal (WA) approved by the House of Commons, which rejected the so-called Withdrawal Agreement (WA) three times. As a crisis response the EU offered delay to 31 October, an absolute deadline before the start of a new institutional cycle: from November onward the procedure of the appointment of new European commissioners should start. According to the EU Treaty the UK will be obliged to appoint a Commissioner to Brussels if it is still a member of the European Union by November 2019.

Westminster has betrayed your vote for Brexit. It’s time to fight back. pic.twitter.com/cZjyQOkExK — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 14, 2019