Roskosmos official fled Russia

Roskosmos is shaken by a new scandal – one of the top managers of the Russian state corporation, Yuri Yaskin the general director of the Research Institute for Space Instrument Engineering (NII KP), which develops and manufactures radio equipment and electronics, resigned and fled Russia, leaving the enterprise amid audit. According to Russian media, Yaskin wrote his resignation report from abroad, without returning from Europe. In April he received permission for a business trip to a European country, he used this opportunity to say farewell to the enterprise via a letter. (Image above: illustration).

В «Роскосмосе» новый скандал. Гендиректор НИИ космического приборостроения Юрий Яскин уволился через границу. Так, в апреле Яскин получил разрешение на рабочую командировку в европейскую страну и не вернулся. https://t.co/w7ImBcNi56 — Коммерсантъ (@kommersant) May 15, 2019

Currently, the former director is presumably in Greece, Kommersant newspaper reports, citing unnamed top managers of defense industry enterprises.

A senior #Roskosmos official has apparently fled Russia amid inspections of the #satellite and ballistic-missile research center that he headed. https://t.co/Lfkx91GBT2 pic.twitter.com/2l9Dt0NCb3 — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) May 15, 2019

The audit of the company and the subsequent departure of Yaskin are associated with a warning that was sent out in early February to the management of the enterprises of the industry by Director General of Roscosmos Dmintry Rogozin, who reminded the directors of what happens when financial and economic irregularities are discovered. “I warn you about personal responsibility in the event of the discovery of such violations,” the letter said.