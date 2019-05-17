Taiwan endorses same-sex marriage

Taiwan’s legislature passed a law allowing same-sex marriage, a first for Asia. The vote allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody. Taiwan‘s Constitutional Court in May last year said that the constitution allows same-sex marriages and gave parliament two years to adjust laws accordingly. Taiwan’s acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships began in the 1990s when leaders in today’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party championed the cause to help Taiwan stand out in Asia as an open society.

Despite the spread of same-sex marriage in a few regions since 2001, gay and lesbian couples are permitted to marry in only about two dozen of the world’s nearly 200 countries.

The bill will be signed into law by President Tsai Ing-wen before the deadline of May 24 set by the Constitutional Court.

