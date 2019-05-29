Macron supports strong personalities for EU top jobs

At his arrival to the EU Informal Summit President Emmanuel Macron said on he prefers two women and two men with strong personalities to lead the European Union in the next five years. French President declined to name his favorite candidates at this stage, but he mentioned the names of the contestants as Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager, and Michel Barnier, next to the official spitzenkandidat Manfred Weber.

EN DIRECT | Déclaration du Président @EmmanuelMacron à son arrivée au Conseil européen pour le dîner informel des chefs d’État et de gouvernement de l’Union européenne.https://t.co/WTrRcddVuL — Élysée (@Elysee) May 28, 2019

“The key for me is for the people at the most sensitive positions to share our project and be the most charismatic, creative and competent possible,” Macron told press corps after an informal dinner of EU leaders in Brussels.

Déclaration du Président @EmmanuelMacron à l’issue du dîner informel des chefs d’État et de gouvernement de l’Union européenne. pic.twitter.com/DAD0DEGKKd — Élysée (@Elysee) May 28, 2019

“I’m not part of those who… want leaders of the European Commission or the European Council who don’t overshadow national leaders,” he explained. And added that it is not about the names or candidates, but about uniting people, and advancing the European project.