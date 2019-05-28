Lyon: Mohamed H. principal suspect

The main suspect of the bomb attack in Lyon Mohammed H. a computer science student of 24 years, and three members of his entourage were arrested May 27 and placed in custody, announced the Paris prosecutor’s office and sources close to the ‘investigation.

#hichem l'Algérien était une chance de plus offerte pour la France par notre gentil gouvernement! Nous n'avons semble-t-il pas su la saisir à sa juste valeur. #Lyon, 13 victimes de plus… pic.twitter.com/wZva2MdzZQ — PATRIOTOSORUS (@PATRIOTOSORUS) May 28, 2019

The Algerian student, previously unknown to the police, according to officials, is suspected of having placed May 24 afternoon a parcel bomb containing bolts, screws and metal balls in front of a bakery, not far from the station of Lyon-Perrache.

Voici donc l’Algérien qui profite avec sa famille des largesses de la France (études, logement social, etc.) et la remercie en posant une bombe.

Il faut en finir avec l’immigration et le regroupement familial qui mettent la vie de nos enfants en danger ! #MohamedHichem #Hichem pic.twitter.com/tRX4YeVdFD — Agnès Marion ن (@_AgnesMarion) May 28, 2019

“Here is an Algerian who enjoys with his family generosity of France (studies, social housing, etc.) and thanks by posing a bomb.

We must end the immigration and family reunification that put the lives of our children in danger!” writes regional Regional Councilor Agnes Marion.

The explosion, which left 13 injured, including eight women and a 10-year-old girl, has not been claimed at this stage.

According to a source close to the investigation, traces of DNA were found on the remains of the package and the explosive used was TATP, a very unstable craft substance used in particular in the attacks of 13 November 2015 in Paris.