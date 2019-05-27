Informal EU leaders Summit

After the European Parliament elections EU heads of state or government will meet for a summit on 28 May 2019 in Brussels.

They will discuss the outcome of the vote and launch the procedure of the nomination process for the heads of the EU institutions.

“Naturally, this process will follow the rules set down in the Treaties. It should reflect geographical balance as well as demography, so that both large and smaller countries are represented in the highest positions in the EU.” Donald Tusk, President of the European Council

President Tusk, who announced the meeting after the summit in Sibiu, stressed that he would like the European Council to nominate the new EU leaders in June 2019.