Daul believes in Austria ÖVP swift recovery

The president of the European People’s Party (EPP) Joseph Daul expressed his gratitude to ousted Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (pictured) for his “excellent” work aimed at implementing reforms agenda. Daul is also “convinced” that Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) will achieve new victories in next elections. (Image above: archive).

I would like to thank Chancellor @sebastiankurz & @volkspartei for their excellent work governing #Austria & implementing the necessary reforms during this mandate. #Kurz remains a strong @EPP partner in 🇪🇺 & I am convinced #ÖVP will achieve another victory in the next elections. — Joseph Daul (@JosephDaul) May 27, 2019

The EPP president has every reason to thank chancellor Kurz for his contribution to the European elections. The ÖVP celebrated victory receiving one third of the votes (34,9%). “A landslide victory-the best outcome for the People’s Party in an EU election ever. Thank you very much to the voters for the trust and support for our work!” Kurz said at eve of this downfall.

However the electoral success did not prevent Kurz downfall in non-confidence parliament vote over Ibiza-gate scandal.

The move comes just after Kurz celebrated a big win for his conservative People's Party (OeVP) in Sunday's European elections, which is projected to gain 34.9 percent of the vote and two extra European parliament seats. https://t.co/eDKA4N2NZH pic.twitter.com/xps2IuyB4H — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 27, 2019

As the scandal broke, Kurz sacked Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the Freedom Party (FPO), the leaked video’s leading protagonist. The other FPO ministers walked out and Kurz replaced them with technocrats. However the whirlwind was too strong to keep grip on power: the former government allies – the disgraced FPO turned against Kurz joining Social Democratic party in blaming chancellor for the degradation of the Austrian politics.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz loses vote of confidence in parliament after coalition collapse over secret video https://t.co/xDDO9Abcn9 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 27, 2019

In his statement after the downfall Kurz underlined that ensuring stability in the coming month is the most important. He was sheered by his supporters, who believe that he will make a huge leap back into politics in unt