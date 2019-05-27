Europarliament renewal ends status quo

Eurocentric parties held two-thirds of seats in the new European Parliament, official projections from the bloc’s elections, however far right parties have risen considerably.

Exit polls indicate that Marine Le Pen‘s Le Rassemblement national (RN) won with 24% of the vote. President Emmanuel Macron‘s En arche (LaRem) came second with 22.5% of the votes. The ecologists Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV)

Latest provisional results of the 2019 European elections (for more information check https://t.co/cy2uaAq3bY): pic.twitter.com/4iwKOXeG7w — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) May 26, 2019

Marine Le Pen lead is the heavy blow for President Macron, who places the EU central in his program of reforms, finding in “more Europe” an answer to the majority of challenges France faces, opposing Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, Eurosceptic plans.

📹 « Les Français ont placé la liste du RN conduite par @J_Bardella en tête des élections #Européennes2019. J'y vois #LaVictoireDuPeuple qui, avec fierté et dignité, a repris ce soir le pouvoir. Un grand mouvement pour l'alternance est né. » pic.twitter.com/i7tXnKLoMB — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) May 26, 2019

Marine Le Pen‘s Italian ally Matteo Salvini Lega made a leap projected of winning between 33 -34% of the vote, putting it comfortably in front of the center-left Democratic Party of its partner in national government, the Five Star Movement (M5S).

The rise of Eurosceptic parties and Greens challenge the status quo of policy-making in the European Parliament, as a two-party “grand coalition” of the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) and the Socialists (S&D) no longer has a majority. The liberals, with over 100 seats and Greens, with around 70, will impose their views.

However the “grand coalition” faces another problem which splits it – the claim of the place of the president of the European Commission, the de facto prime-minister of the EU. The Socialists are determined to create another, left-wing coalition of “progressive reform“, to propel its candidate for the presidency of the European Commission, Dutchman Frans Timmermans to the top.

Time to deliver the change Europeans are calling for! We will build a progressive reform majority in the next EP, says @UdoBullmann reacting to the first #EP2019 results ⬇️ https://t.co/DcCFrQfQgZ — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) May 26, 2019

However the victories of Eurosceptic forces are not limited to the old EU member-states: the biggest east Europe member – Poland voted in favor of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party winning an impressive victory over a coalition of opposition parties. Preliminary PiS had 46%, and the opposition European Coalition had 38% of votes.

Hungary alliance Fidesz-KDNP, challenging the EU mass-migration policy, has demonstrated an outstanding vitality with 52% of votes, being far ahead of all the competitors.

Never before in British politics has a party just 6 weeks old won a national election. If Britain does not leave the EU on October 31st, these results will be repeated at a general election. History has been made. This is just the beginning.pic.twitter.com/J7xqwdwZin — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 26, 2019

However the absolute election record has been established by the British Eurosceptic Nigel Farage. Taking a rocket-fast vertical start, newly born Brexit party wins 32% of electorate, leaving to the ruling Conservatives just 9% .Most probably this extraordinary success was the reason behind Tory leader Theresa May leader teas, while announcing her resignation.