Tusk vows respect gender balance for EU top jobs

The president of European Union Council Donald Tusk announced he is looking for the best candidates for the EU’s top jobs this year and underlined he aimed to offer at least half of them to women.

The European elections are a good omen for the EU with the highest turnout in 25 years. This proves that the EU is a strong, pan-European democracy, which citizens care about.

— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 28, 2019

“Gender balance means at least two women. Whether this is possible — we will see, but it is my plan and my personal ambition and I felt very strong support from almost everyone in this aspect,” Tusk said at a press-conference concluding the EU Informal summit.

We want a European leadership that reflects Europe. All of Europe. Women too. Women and men should be equally represented when it comes to European leadership.#BalancedEurope @BalancedEurope

— Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) May 22, 2019