Tusk vows respect gender balance for EU top jobs

Posted on by Leave a comment

The president of European Union Council Donald Tusk announced he is looking for the best candidates for the EU’s top jobs this year and underlined he aimed to offer at least half of them to women.

Gender balance means at least two women. Whether this is possible — we will see, but it is my plan and my personal ambition and I felt very strong support from almost everyone in this aspect,Tusk said at a press-conference concluding the EU Informal summit.

 

