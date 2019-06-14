Assange court hearing in 2020
The full extradition hearing to decide whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (47) should be handed to the United States to face accusations including spying charges will take place in February next year, a London court ruled.Assange faces 18 counts in the U.S. including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted, higley likely facing torture in CIF prisons, and also possibly an death penalty.
"It is important that people aren't fooled into believing that WikiLeaks is anything but a publisher," said Assange, who appeared by videolink from a London prison, dressed in a grey T-shirt and wearing black-framed glasses.
“The U.S. government has tried to mislead the press,” he told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.