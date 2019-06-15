North Macedonia – EU rapprochement

North Macedonia is likely to gain the European Union support to start membership talks later this year, according to the EU diplomats.

North Macedonia has a good chance, given the historic resolution of its name issue,” the diplomatic source confirmed.

The name change from Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to Republic of North Macedonia has offered Skopje momentum and is highly likely to persuade Paris, Berlin and The Hague to back EU talks.

Image above: Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, Johannes Hahn, Member of the EC in charge of European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, receive Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

 

