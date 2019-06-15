Negroni “cocktail of the year” 2019

On Negroni’s 100th anniversary the New York Times named it the “cocktail of the year”. The cocktail of equal parts of Campari, vermouth and gin, invented by Florentine Count Camillo Negroni in 1919, “is the perfect elixir for a summer afternoon”, the The New York Times announced.

According to the legend Count Camillo Negroni concocted it by requesting the Fosco Scarselli, the bartender. to strengthen Americano cocktail, by adding gin rather than the conventional soda water.

The bartender taken by a creative spell, also added an orange garnish rather than the typical lemon one of the Americano to signify that it was a different drink.

