Japanese youth seeks for changing jobs

About half of new recruits who started working in April 2019 in Japan said they expect to have left their companies within 10 years, a survey revealed.

In the online survey conducted in early May this year to which 800 new graduates responded, 46.9% said they would work at the companies they had just joined for 10 years or less, while only 21.8% said they would stay until the age of retirement, recruiting service firm Mynavi Corp. announced.

Among those not wanting to work at their companies for a long time, 44.4% said would leave due to events such as marriage and childbirth and consider new work options, while 29.7% said they hope to boost their career by changing jobs.

When asked how long they expect to work at their company, 22.2% said no longer than three years, 14.9% four to five years and 9.8% six to 10 years.

The respondents were 400 men and 400 women aged 22 and 23.

Mynavi said many in their 20s have positive views about changing jobs. “It is becoming increasingly usual to work while rearing a child and many people seek environments that enable them to manage both” work and family, a Mynavi official said.

“More workers also try to achieve self-growth by not just depending on one workplace at a time when the premise of lifetime employment is no longer a given,” he added.