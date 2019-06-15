Russia monitors NATO Baltops-2019

Russia’s Baltic Fleet is monitoring the joint exercises of NATO Baltops-2019, Russia’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC) informed press on June 15.

In order to identify the threats to navigational safety of civilian vessels, related to the use of radio-electronic warfare means by NATO ships, the corresponding units of the Baltic Fleet are monitoring the radio-electronic situation in the area of the drills,” the message by the NDCC informed.

According to the center, participants of the NATO drills in the southern part of the Baltic Sea are practicing radio-suppression of location and navigation systems.

