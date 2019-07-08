EU allocates €119M to Ukraine

The EU provides additional million for accountable and efficient governance in Ukraine and to step up its support to the Sea of Azov region.

Additional EU support to Ukraine worth €109 million will help implement key reforms.

The EU-Ukraine Summit recognised the substantial progress made by Ukraine in its reform process, and agreed on the importance of accelerating these efforts, in particular in the fight against corruption. The EU has also showed clear solidarity with the country facing continuous challenges in the East including in the Sea of Azov region.

Ukraine is a priority partner for the EU.

We support Ukraine in ensuring a stable, prosperous and democratic future for its citizens – unwavering in our support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In the margins of the Summit, the Commission adopted new measures to support decentralisation, fight against corruption, empowerment of civil society and accountable and efficient governance in Ukraine as well as to alleviate the humanitarian situation and promoting economic opportunities for the people living in the Sea of Azov region.

The package will include a €40 million programme on decentralisation, a €15 million programme to fight corruption, a €10 million programme to support civil society and a €44 million programme for the facilitation of key reforms and the implementation of the Association Agreement and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. The support to anti-corruption efforts and de-centralisation reforms are additional contributions to already successfully ongoing EU flagship programmes U-LEAD with Europe and EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI).

At a time of political transitions in both Ukraine and the EU, our challenge is to defend the pro-European spirit in Ukraine and the pro-Ukrainian spirit in Europe.

Transparency International’s recent Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Ukraine 120th out of 182 countries, the place shared with African Mali.