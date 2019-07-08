Cyprus: EU “gravely concerned”over Turkey drilling

“Turkey’s declared intention to illegally conduct a new drilling operation northeast of Cyprus is of grave concern. This second planned drilling operation, two months after the start of the ongoing drilling operations west of Cyprus, is a further unacceptable escalation which violates the sovereignty of Cyprus” says the text of the statement by EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini on Turkey’s new drilling operation northeast of Cyprus.

"Turkey’s declared intention to illegally conduct a new drilling operation northeast of Cyprus is of grave concern" @FedericaMog https://t.co/tQEtrG8BJ8 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) July 8, 2019

“We call on the Turkish authorities, once again, to refrain from such actions, act in a spirit of good neighbourliness and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with international law.”

EU, Cyprus protest as second Turkish ship plans to drill off island https://t.co/ub5iAF0FAb pic.twitter.com/ipArKVobNb — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2019

“Recalling the conclusions of the European Council on 20 June 2019, Turkey’s continued actions have a serious negative impact across the range of EU-Turkey relations. As mandated by the European Council, the Commission and the EEAS are about to present options to the Council for appropriate measures. The European Union will respond appropriately and in full solidarity with Cyprus.”

Cyprus condemned Turkey‘s second attempt to drill for oil and gas in waters off the island, after the EU warned Ankara to stop its “illegal” activities or face sanctions.

“The Cypriot government condemns in the strongest terms the new illegal Turkish drilling in the east of Cyprus” the authorities said.