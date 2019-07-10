Von der Leyen debates with MEPs

On July 10 Ursula von der Leyen, the ultimate candidate for the European Commission presidency, had an exchange of views with MEPs in the European Parliament Brussels, a crucial test before the vote in Strasbourg Plenary next week.

A short break after two exciting debates with @TheProgressives and @RenewEurope. Thank you to @IratxeGarper and @CiolosDacian for the invitation! Your comments and ideas will inspire my strategic guidelines. The discussions continue this afternoon with @GreensEFA and @SkaKeller. pic.twitter.com/TyEjnCj54z — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 10, 2019

To succeed Jean-Claude Juncker on November 1, this close associate of Chancellor Angela Merkel, a member of the conservatives party CDU, must convince the MEPs she is right candidate to become Prime minister of Europe replacing her unfortunate predecessor leading candidate of European Peoples party EPP Manfred Weber.

#Europarl @vonderleyen symbolically starts her press statement in French claiming her European ambitions, stepping out of narrow national interest. No word in German! pic.twitter.com/NaMelWHvo7 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 10, 2019

Von der Leyen must obtain an absolute majority in Parliament, winning 374 votes (given the absence of three elected Catalan). However, outcome is uncertain as the EU leaders appointed it on 2 July at a three-day crisis European summit, a surprise candidates presented instead of politicians put forward by parties. However rejection of her candidacy will create a protracted political crisis, unlikely scenario to be chosen by MEPs as an option in a power wrestling between EU institutions.

After the hearing the candidate made a statement for press vowing to answer the citizens needs with more Europe in providing jobs, perspective, stability and security. She also promised to insure minimum salary in every member-state, support of SME in transition period for Climate Action, putting the issue on the top of her priorities. Last but not least was the international engagement of the EU across globe, which she presumed world expects from EU.

#Europarl @vonderleyen promises to fight for minimum salary in each #EU member state to ensure work delivers a relevant income. pic.twitter.com/vvuK9nkjOm — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 10, 2019