Mogherini meets disgraced Borrell with open arms

Today the Foreign Affairs Council started with a discussion on current affairs, allowing ministers to review pressing issues on the international agenda.

#migration @FedericaMog I’ll ask Member States to be consistent and put money on their political priorities. €4.5 bln already used for projects on the ground with good results; now risk of a gap. Urgent also to accelerate procedures for those in need of international protection pic.twitter.com/JxKRj15rOT — Sabrina Bellosi (@sabellosi) July 15, 2019

The Ministers are expected to include into discussion the situation in Sudan, Ethiopia and Venezuela. Ministers are also supposed to discuss Turkey‘s current illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean off Cyprus shore.

Federica Mogherini will debrief ministers on the EU-Ukraine summit on 8 July and the EU-G5 Sahel ministerial meeting.

The meeting started by Mogherini, the EU top diplomat literally greeting with open arms disgraced Josep Borrell, incumbent Spanish Foreign minister, who is put forward by the EU Council as a candidate to “heir” her job. Borrell is a former president of the European Parliament, he has been forced into resignation over his last EU top job in a scandal of conflict of interests, ending in abandoning his post of the President of the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence. While leading the prestigious EU scientific establishment, he was receiving EUR300 000 year salary for promotion of interests of Spanish energy company Abengoa.

