EU Foreign ministers discuss Iran nuclear deal

Today in Brussels EU Foreign ministers discuss Iran in light of the recent developments concerning the nuclear deal, (JCPOA). The discussion follows the meeting of the Joint Commission on 28 June and the recent announcements by Tehran on the JCPOA.

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom and the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini have already expressed deep concern over Iran pursuing activities inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, sharing common security interests, in particular upholding the non-proliferation regime, recalled their continuing commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) that was agreed upon four years ago with Iran, on 14 July 2015.