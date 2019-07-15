JCPOA: More EU states willing to join INSTEX

“We had unanimity among Member States on the need to, on the one side, make the instrument we have put in place – INSTEX (the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) – faster and more operational to have legitimate trade with Iran. A number of Member States have shown their willingness to become shareholders of this instrument and there is also the possibility for non-Member States to join. And on the other hand], to continue working for Iran’s return to full compliance with the nuclear deal. We will continue to work within the framework of the #JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) on both these tracks of work” – the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said following the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Read the full remarks by @FedericaMog upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council #FAC https://t.co/RHkuGkgNgg — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) July 15, 2019

“I just came back from the region, and I have seen that everybody is very much aware of the need to have the #JCPOA fully in place and to have Iran fully compliant with its nuclear commitments, as it has been since the beginning until a few weeks ago” – she added.

The same day spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Iran spokesman Abbas Mousavi commented on the EU efforts to keep the JCPOA deal alive. “Iran’s expectations of European partners in the JCPOA is the adoption of operational, effective and responsible decisions and steps,” Mousavi said July 15.

