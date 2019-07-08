Licence to kill last wolf in Meurthe-et-Moselle

In in the coming weeks the prefecture of Meurthe-et-Moselle (France) will authorize shooting of the wolf, accused of a multitude of herd attacks, especially in the south of the department. the decision announced on July 4th. The licence to kill the last surviving wolf is considered as pro-hunting lobby success, phrasing the understanding and sympathy of President Macron to their passion to spend free time killing wild animals. In March Emmanuel Macron announced that from 17% to 19% of the population of wolves can be slaughtered, while the scientific expertise, commissioned by the Ministry of Ecology, indicates that the permissions to hunt should not to exceed 10% of the estimated number so that the population presenting a numerical balance remains stable.

Réunion aujourd'hui, en préfecture, du comité départemental #loup pour dresser un bilan de la présence du loup dans le département et en évoquer les perspectives d'évolution pic.twitter.com/M8qlDuaxZk — Préfet de Meurthe-et-Moselle (@Prefet54) July 4, 2019

The wolf protection French NGO CAP Loup launched an appeal the state to abandon its plans to slaughter 500 wolves, and to prioritize the policy of protection of herds. They also insist on inclusion in the National Wolf Plan a precision that shooting a wolf should remain a justifiable exception, as provided for by the derogation rules of Annex IV of the Habitats Directive, and not a political solution of ease that becomes the rule.

Suite aux annonces d'Emmanuel Macron voulant tuer toujours plus de loups, voici la réaction de FERUS (Ours-Loup-Lynx Conservation) et l'ASPAS -… https://t.co/EMTY7kuWx0 — CAP Loup (@CAPLoup) March 19, 2019

French conservationists consider the extermination of 500 wolves is not a reasonable measure, pointing that “France is increasingly in contradiction with the international texts of the Bern Convention and especially the European Habitats Directive”. Limiting the wolf population in France to its current size means keeping it in a “vulnerable” status quo, as defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is “not a favorable conservation status”, CAP Loup underlines.