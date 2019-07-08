Taiwan-Okinawa ancient migrant route

Taiwan museums and their Japanese colleagues launched a third experiment of human migration route from Taiwan to Okinawa, which they presume existed about 30,000 years ago. (Image above: illustration).

The sea voyage in a dugout canoe is one of multiple research projects signed in 2017 between Taiwan’s National Museum of Prehistory and Japan’s National Museum of Nature and Science.

Without using modern equipment such as a compass, watch or smartphone, the 5 paddlers on the wooden canoe will rely on the stars and wind to navigate. If all goes well, the 205-km journey from Taiwan's Taitung to Okinawa's Yonaguni will take under 3 days. https://t.co/GKQ7LOjOnP — Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) July 8, 2019

Scientists at Japan‘s National Museum of Nature and Science have been trying for three years to obtain evidence of a hypotheses that people migrated from Taiwan to Okinawa some 30,000 years ago with archaic canoe. Previous attempts using a grass boat and a bamboo raft failed, but scientists don’t give up.

Log boat attempts to reach Okinawa from Taiwan https://t.co/5m9wpsbmbT — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 7, 2019

The crew five members on the canoe will use the sun and stars for navigation. They are expected to reach Yonaguni Island in 30 to 40 hours.

#Taiwan-Okinawa #prehistoric route project 🛶 Having set off yesterday on a traditional cedar #canoe, five Japanese and #Taiwanese rowers are now paddling their way from Taitung's Changbin to #Japan's Yonaguni Island. Follow @koukaiprj for the latest updates via satellite phone! pic.twitter.com/ir6MF3TJaR — Ministry of Culture 🇹🇼 (@CulturalTaiwan) July 8, 2019

The museum informed the vessel left the east coast of Taiwan around 1:30 PM, local time, on July 7.