Migrants land in Lampedusa

A vessel run by Italian NGO Alex Mediterranea has ignored an order to stay out of Lampedusa port, navigating to dock on the island after transporting 41 migrants from Libyan coast.

Second rescue ship docks in #Lampedusa with 41 migrants despite Italian ban#Italy pic.twitter.com/KLdI8FehVu — Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 7, 2019

The migrants transported from Libyan coast seeking asylum are received be relevant services, while the captain and crew have been put under investigation for alleged involvement in trafficking of illegal migrants, interior ministry sources said.

Another transporting migrants NGO vessel that was engaged in an argument with the Italian authorities, the ‘Alan Kurdi‘, has changed destination and is navigating to Malta with 65 migrants on board, ANSA news agency reports.