EU to support Ireland in no-deal Brexit

Posted on by Leave a comment

The European Commission is preparing a multibillion pound aid package for Ireland to offset the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.

The EU would “spend whatever was necessary” to support the government of the Republic of Ireland through any disruption of trade, The Times  said, citing a senior EU diplomat.

The report did not specify the exact the amount of the aid package. Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on October 31.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s