EU to support Ireland in no-deal Brexit

The European Commission is preparing a multibillion pound aid package for Ireland to offset the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.

The EU would “spend whatever was necessary” to support the government of the Republic of Ireland through any disruption of trade, The Times said, citing a senior EU diplomat.

The report did not specify the exact the amount of the aid package. Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on October 31.