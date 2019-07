Boris Johnson, the face of the official Brexit campaign, became an elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party on July 23 and he will take over as prime minister on July 24. Theresa May has congratulated Johnson with election, and offered him her “full support”. (Image above: archive).

Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives – we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

The Conservatives confirmed their intention to leave the EU as foreseen on October 31.

📢 JUST ANNOUNCED 👏 @BorisJohnson is the new leader of the Conservative Party 🔵🌳🇬🇧 ✍️ We will get Brexit done by 31st October. This will mean we can give our schools, hospitals and police the attention they deserve. ➡️ #BackBoris by joining us today! https://t.co/l9xQnioNDj pic.twitter.com/6i2ztNUi6M — Conservatives (@Conservatives) July 23, 2019

AMENDED: Boris Johnson vowed to “deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn”.

Thank you all for the incredible honour you have done me. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite our country and party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. I will work flat out to repay your confidence — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019