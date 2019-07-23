Joined Commission to discuss Iran nuclear deal in Vienna

“An extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 28 July 2019. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran.

“The meeting has been convened at the request of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran, and will examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects.”