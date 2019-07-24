EU hopeful for “orderly” Brexit

Ursula von der Leyen, the future president of the European Commission expressed readiness to build “good working relation” with newly elected by Conservatives British Prime minister Boris Johnson. During her visit to Paris she sad that is hopeful to reach an outcome good for both sides of the Channel, however she did not mention the word “Brexit”, talking in more general terms about “challenging times”.

Michel Barnier (picutred) the EU top Brexit negociator wrote his Twitter micro blog that he is looking forward to working constructively with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to “facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement” he also expressed intention to achieve an “orderly Brexit“. (Image: archive).

“We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership in line with EUCO guidelines”, he added.

