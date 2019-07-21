Hormuz: EU warns Iran of escalation risks
“We urge the immediate release of the remaining ship and its crew, and call for restraint to avoid further tensions. Freedom of navigation must be respected at all times” says text of the statement by the spokesperson on the seizure of two ships by Iranian authorities in the Gulf of Hormuz.
The Stena Impero UK tanker is in Iranian custody on July 21 after the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had seized it in the Strait of Hormuz for “violating international regulations.”
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iran sees the seizing of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as a “tit-for-tat situation” following the detention in Gibraltar of the Iranian tanker Grace 1.