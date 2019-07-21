Hormuz: EU warns Iran of escalation risks

“We urge the immediate release of the remaining ship and its crew, and call for restraint to avoid further tensions. Freedom of navigation must be respected at all times” says text of the statement by the spokesperson on the seizure of two ships by Iranian authorities in the Gulf of Hormuz.

The seizure of two ships by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz is of deep concern. In an already tense situation, this development brings risks of further escalation and undermines ongoing work to find a way to resolve current tensions. https://t.co/U6D03tOcjr — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) July 20, 2019

The Stena Impero UK tanker is in Iranian custody on July 21 after the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had seized it in the Strait of Hormuz for “violating international regulations.”

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iran sees the seizing of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as a “tit-for-tat situation” following the detention in Gibraltar of the Iranian tanker Grace 1.

Just spoke 2 Iranian FM Zarif &expressed extreme disappointment that having assured me last Sat Iran wanted 2 deescalate situation they have behaved in the opposite way.This has 2 be about actions not words if we are to find a way through.British shipping must & will be protected — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 20, 2019