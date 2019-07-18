Salvini concerned by vd Leyen election

Italy Deputy Prime minister Matteo Salvini has expressed his concern about the election by the European Parliament of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president.

“We saw a president of the European Commission indicated by Merkel and backed by Macron, Renzi and Berlusconi and the 5-Stars, leaning very far to the left on some issues like economic growth and border control, we are concerned,” Salvini said.

“She passed by nine votes, it’s as if in Italy there was a PD-FI-M5S government, what change does she represent? “I’m proud of the coherence and loyalty shown by the MEPs of the League (in not voting for her” he added.