EU blames Moscow “disproportionate use of force”

“Over a thousand peaceful demonstrators, including prominent opposition figures and journalists, have been detained in Moscow today. They were calling for free and democratic elections in Moscow in September 2019.

Так, гражданин, вы почему не улыбаетесь, вы что не видите как Москва похорошела? (фото из "Ведомостей) pic.twitter.com/MR1qsQ136L — Roman Dobrokhotov (@Dobrokhotov) July 27, 2019

These detentions, and the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, follow the worrying series of arrests and police raids against opposition politicians carried out in recent days, and once again seriously undermine the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly. These fundamental rights are enshrined in the Russian constitution and we expect them to be protected.

Как похорошела Москва при Собянине pic.twitter.com/t8LlbOZ4I0 — Владимир (@BorkanNva) July 27, 2019

For the upcoming local elections in September 2019 to represent a genuinely democratic process, it is essential to create the conditions for a level playing field and an inclusive political environment.

We expect the authorities of the Russian Federation to respect Russia’s OSCE commitments and other international obligations when conducting the upcoming local elections.”

