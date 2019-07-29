Strong European support to JCPOA

An extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place in Vienna on 28 July 2019 upon the request of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The meeting was held in order to discuss the need regarding the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects.

The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini, by EEAS Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and was attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran at the level of Political Directors/Deputy Foreign Ministers.

Participants reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving the JCPOA. They recalled that both nuclear commitments and sanctions-lifting are essential parts of the agreement. They also re-iterated the commitments contained in chair’s statements issued after previous Joint Commissions and, in particular, to continue discussions at expert level on sanctions-lifting and nuclear issues.

Participants reaffirmed their strong support and collective responsibility for the nuclear projects, in particular Arak and Fordow, which are an essential part of the JCPOA in order to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.

It was agreed that a meeting of the Joint Commission at ministerial level would be convened in the near future.