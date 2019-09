While Brandenburg and Saxony head to the polls in elections on September 1 the public attention is focused on the results for the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the eastern states.

Two eastern German states are going to the polls — and the Berlin government is holding its breath, as the surge of the far-right populist AfD could really shake things up. Our reporter @kbrady90 takes a closer look at what's happening in the state of Saxony. pic.twitter.com/Zmbp0NcmK8 — DW Politics (@dw_politics) August 31, 2019

“It is possible these two results shake up the political system nationwide,” Olaf Boehnke, Berlin Director & Senior Advisor at Rasmussen Global said to Euronews.

VIDEO: ūüá©ūüá™ Polling stations open in Germany for regional elections in #Saxony where the far-right AfD party could become the leading political force ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party pic.twitter.com/nmfFACm5PV — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 1, 2019