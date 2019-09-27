Duma accuses DW of extremist content

Russian lower house of parliament Duma Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs has announced that the Deutsche Welle news company violated Russian law, lawmaker Vasily Piskarev said.

Deutsche Welle displays attributes of justifying extremism — State Duma commissionhttps://t.co/78UOUVCrua pic.twitter.com/e8TbNiq1yG — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 27, 2019

“Today, the commission has finished its inquiry regarding Deutsche Welle. Earlier, we said that we have certain information, which was unfortunately confirmed. While acting on the territory of Russia, Deutsche Welle has violated laws, many laws. Today, we decided that the designated bodies must provide a response to these violations,” the Piskarev pointed out.

The commission has concluded that the Deutsche Welle published content justifying extremism.As example they referred to the case of blogger Vladislav Sinitsa sentenced under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code (Incitement of hatred and humiliation of human dignity) as an example.

Парламентариями установлено нарушение «Немецкой волной» целого ряда российских законовhttps://t.co/iuJX21SFPH — Государственная Дума (@dumagovru) September 27, 2019

“Sinitsa urged to kidnap and kill the children of law enforcement officers,” Piskarev said. “This horrifying cynical statement has been deemed extremism by law enforcement bodies, and he was charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code,” he continued . “The sentence is in force, we all think that he is a criminal, an extremist <…> however, Deutsche Welle thinks that he is not an extremist, but a regular member of the opposition,” the lawmaker said.

“However, we think that if an opposition member commits a crime – and this is definitely a crime – then he is not an opposition member, but a criminal,” the commission head noted. “This confirms the attributes of justifying extremism, and not just this. Here, we have all facts confirming that Deutsche Welle has violated the law,” he confirmed, showing the reporters several folders with documents.

The commission has also found out that Deutsche Welle has all the signs of a foreign agent.

The Russian State Duma Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs began its work in August after reports of unlawful actions by several foreign diplomats and media outlets in the course of unsanctioned protests that took place in the run-up to the Moscow State Duma election.