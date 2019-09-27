Barnier waits for UK proposals
European Union top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (pictured) said that the UK has yet to provide “legal and operational” proposals that could lead out of Brexit deadlock.
“We are still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal from the UK,” Barnier said. He aslo added Tweet to his micro blog, underlining that there is a need of legally operative solution in the Withdrawal Agreement to address the problems created by Brexit on island of Ireland. He aslo added that the EU27 are firmly united. Barnier underlined importance of avoiding hard border, protection of Good Friday Agreement, all-island economy & integrity of Single Market.
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tanaiste Simon Coveney, said “significant gaps” remain between the two sides.
However, he added that Barnier and his team are “available 24/7 to negotiate to try and get a deal done”.
