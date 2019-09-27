Barnier waits for UK proposals

European Union top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (pictured) said that the UK has yet to provide “legal and operational” proposals that could lead out of Brexit deadlock.

“We are still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal from the UK,” Barnier said. He aslo added Tweet to his micro blog, underlining that there is a need of legally operative solution in the Withdrawal Agreement to address the problems created by Brexit on island of Ireland. He aslo added that the EU27 are firmly united. Barnier underlined importance of avoiding hard border, protection of Good Friday Agreement, all-island economy & integrity of Single Market.

Good to catch up today with @simoncoveney @IrelandRepBru and team. We need a legally operative solution in the WA to address the problems created by #Brexit on island of Ireland. EU27 firmly united. We must avoid hard border, protect the GFA, all-island economy & integrity of SM. pic.twitter.com/fLgwsOdB8R — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 27, 2019

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tanaiste Simon Coveney, said “significant gaps” remain between the two sides.

Good meeting as ever with @MichelBarnier – EU is united in wanting a fair #Brexit deal + is ready to negotiate 24/7, but needs to receive serious proposals from the UK to close the wide gaps between EU and UK positions on WA. Ireland’s position remains consistent. https://t.co/rJEgPVugOC — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) September 27, 2019

However, he added that Barnier and his team are “available 24/7 to negotiate to try and get a deal done”.

Image: Berlaymont building, European Commission