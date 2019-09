Director of Venice’s Galleria dell’Accademia Giulio Manieri Elia had agreed to lend Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man (circa 1490) to the Louvre Museum, ANSA News agency reports. The French cultural establishment will have the iconic drawing for eight weeks for a exhibition on Leonardo set to open on October 24.

Franceschini is going to Paris on to sign a partnership memorandum with his French counterpart Franck Riester for the exchange of artworks.