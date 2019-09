The Venice city council this week approved a resolution to stop trinket shops and cheap souvenir shops opening in St Mark’s Square and around the Rialto bridge,

The decision to be ratified by the regional government indicates that new commerce will have to respect rules regarding quality of goods prior to obtaining a licence to sell.

The aim is maintain the city’s cultural identity.

