Russia launches Oniks missile

Oniks missile was launched the Chukotka Peninsula, Russian TASS news agency reported. It’s 350 km trajectory included 200 km over land, which is an achievement for this type of missiles, military experts said.

In the statement Russian Defense Ministry announced that “for the first time in history, the crew of a Bastion coastal defense system of the Pacific Fleet launched an Oniks cruise missile from the territory of the Chukotka Autonomous Region.”

According to the ministry’s data, the missile struck a target vessel at a distance of over 200 km in the Sea.

The Oniks missile was fired in accordance with the combat training plan. About 10 warships and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet and naval aviation provided for the safe missile launch.

The P-800 Oniks supersonic missile has a maximum range of about 500 km. Therefore, Bastion coastal defense systems deployed on the Chukotka Peninsula are capable of striking targets along the entire eastern part of the Northern Sea Route, from the De Long to the Bering Straits.

Russia’s top brass confirms info on test-fire of supersonic cruise missile from Chukotkahttps://t.co/anNZmTLCfi pic.twitter.com/aNTqxkDRdE — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 27, 2019